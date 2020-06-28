BENTON, La. - KTBS 3 News is partnering with Cypress Baptist Church in North Bossier Parish as part of the station’s Freedom Fest Finale on July 4.
Pastor John Fream says that Cypress normally does its fireworks show on July 2nd or 3rd so as not to conflict with the Shreveport fireworks show on the Red River. But when KTBS 3 approached the church about participating in a broader program that includes eight fireworks celebrations across the ArkLaTex, Fream agreed that sharing the church’s program with a broader audience would be a great idea.
Cypress Baptist’s program will be held the evening of Saturday, July 4th in a large open field just north of the church on Palmetto Road.
Cypress Baptist Church's Freedom Fest Finale forecast
The program will include live music, food trucks, and of course fireworks. KTBS 3 News anchor Bill Lunn will be broadcasting live from Cypress Baptist as part of the station’s four hours of coverage.
The Freedom Fest Finale will be aired on KTBS 3 and all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices on July 4th from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Click here for all of the details.