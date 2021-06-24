Barksdale Federal Credit Union gears up for KTBS 3 Life Jacket Giveaway

SHREVEPORT, La. - The countdown continues to one of the biggest events of the year geared towards keeping your little ones safe while on the water in the summer months ahead.
We're just two days away from the KTBS 3 Life Jacket Giveaway. It's part of the 2021 Freedom Fest Series.
"Barksdale Federal Credit Union is really excited to join in with some of the other sponsors and help area children stay safe this summer," said Melissa Couch of Barksdale Federal Credit Union.
The doors will open at a number of locations at 9 a.m., but you'll want to get there early on Saturday because it's first come, first served.
"We know that the water ways are a really fun place and a rather inexpensive place for our families to enjoy the sun and enjoy their vacations. It's just really important that those kids come back home every single time they go out on those water ways," added Couch.
KTBS 3 is also partnering with Academy Sports + Outdoors, Red River Waterway Commission, Sabine River Authority, Morehead Pools, and Curtis Prejean and Bobbie Jo Dean.