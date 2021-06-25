SHREVEPORT, La. - We are now one day away from the big KTBS 3 Life Jacket Giveaway.
All week we've heard from a number of our sponsors about the importance of why they wanted to help, but now we're hearing directly from the law enforcement officers who are on the water each day to keep all of us safe.
Sgt. Chad Davis from the Caddo Sheriff Marine told KTBS, "Even if you're a strong swimmer, it's always good to have a life jacket on because unknown things can happen, like you fall out of the boat and hit your head and get knocked out. If you have a life jacket on you'll still float."
It's first come, first served so you'll want to get to the giveaway on Saturday while supplies last.
There's a limit of two jackets per vehicle and those two children must be present to receive the jacket.
All of the life jackets are fully adjustable and it's important to make sure it fits properly.
"If you have a life jacket on that's too big for you you're just going to slip right out of it if you fall in the water. Naturally if it's too small its not going to fit like its supposed to be," added Sgt. Davis.
