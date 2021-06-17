SHREVEPORT, La. - Summer officially begins this weekend, but another countdown is also underway.
In nine days you'll have the chance to get your family members and the little ones something that can help them have a fun and safe summer in the water. It's part of the KTBS 3 Freedom Fest Series.
The numbers show that far too many children and even adults drown during the summer months and staying safe isn't just for the kids.
Cpl. Madison Cox of the Caddo Parish CPSI Marine Unit said, "It only takes a second to drown while participating in water activities. Make sure you know the rules while enjoying the water this summer. First thing, make sure you have a buddy to swim with. If you're alone make sure you have a life jacket on at all times while you're in the pool. If you're a parent, watch your children at all times and make sure you're not on your phone."
The KTBS 3 Life Jacket Giveaway is happening Saturday, June 26, at a number of locations across the ArkLaTex.
