SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3 and our proud sponsors want to make sure your children stay as safe as possible this summer by using a proper life jacket. That's why the 2023 Life Jacket Giveaway was held Saturday as part of our Freedom Fest Series.
More than 900 jackets were given away Saturday morning. Parents and grandparents lined up bright and early to guarantee they wouldn't leave empty-handed.
Kelsie, who brought her son Caleb said, "I think it's important because kids in the blink of an eye, turn your head, they're gone."
Another mom, Emily, said, "It's nice that you guys do this for everybody because not everybody can. A lot of kids can't swim. We have a lot of water out here. So it's good to keep kids safe."
KTBS spoke to several kids who had plans to go swimming and visit the beach this summer, and they all said they needed a life jacket.
According to safekids.org, nearly 800 kids drown every year and more than half of them are under the age of 5.
In addition to Academy Sports & Outdoors, Barksdale Federal Credit Union, Moore’s Heating & Air, and the Sabine River Authority, we also want to thank Morehead Pools, the Red River Waterway Commission, and the J. Bennett Johnston Water Resource Center for helping KTBS with our free life jacket giveaway.
The month of May is dedicated as "National Water Safety Month," an awareness initiative designed to educate people about the dangers and precautions they should take with water.
Drownings In Louisiana
In Louisiana, drowning was the third leading cause of injury-related death in children ages 0-14 for the 2017-2019 period, according to the most recent Louisiana Child Death Review Report from the Louisiana Department of Health’s (LDH) Bureau of Family Health. Top risk factors included child unable to swim (96%), not supervised (72%) and no barriers to water (54%). Of children who died in Louisiana, over half (60%) drowned in a pool, hot tub or spa.
After five consecutive years of decreasing child drownings in Louisiana, 2020 was one of the deadliest in recent history. Louisiana experienced a 60% increase in the number of infant and child drownings (ages 0-14), from 15 in 2019 to 24 in 2020. According to preliminary LDH data, in 2021, 25 infants and children in Louisiana drowned.
