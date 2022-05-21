SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3 and our proud sponsors want to make sure your children stay as safe as possible by using a proper life jacket this summer.
Parents and grandparents lined up bright and early Saturday morning to receive free life jackets as part of our Freedom Fest Series.
According to safekids.org, nearly 800 kids drown every year and more than half of them are under the age of 5.
The numbers are also rising in Louisiana, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
At least 4 children under the age of 15 have drowned in Louisiana this year.
Over 600 life jackets were given away in in the KTBS 3 Life Jacket Giveaway Saturday morning.
Infant, child, and youth life jackets were distributed from Barkdale Federal Credit Union locations on Airline Dr. in Bossier City and Mansfield Rd. in Shreveport. Also in Shreveport at Academy Sports + Outdoors at 210 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. Life jackets were also available at four Sabine River Authority locations at Toledo Bend.
In addition to Academy Sports + Outdoors, Toledo Bend SRA, and Barksdale Federal Credit Union, a big thanks also to Judah 1, Morehead Pools, and the Red River Waterway Commission for being a part of this lifesaving effort.
