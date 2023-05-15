International Water Safety Day: Be Water Smart

May 15 is International Water Safety Day. It’s a day designated to spread global awareness of the drowning pandemic and to educate youth in becoming safer in and around the water. On this day, activities are happening in local communities to share drowning awareness and water safety education, including in schools, on swim teams, and more.
The National Water Safety Coalition which includes the American Red Cross, the National Drowning Prevention Alliance (NDPA), the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA) and the World Waterpark Association (WWA) encourages everyone to do their part by being water smart. The coalition encourages people of all ages to take actions for water safety on this day and beyond:
“Always provide constant, capable supervision when kids are in or around water. This applies even when lifeguards are present. Parents are the first line of defense, so if your child is in the water, you should be too,” said Rick Root, President of the World Waterpark Association.
“Enroll your child in swim lessons. Visit StepIntoSwim.org for more safety tips and information on how to find the right swim lesson for your child,” said Sabeena Hickman, President and CEO of Pool & Hot Tub Alliance.
“Share water safety awareness and education in your community by using NDPA's Water Safety Season Toolkit and learning the 5 Layers of Protection,” said Adam Katchmarchi, Ph.D., Executive Director, National Drowning Prevention Alliance.
“Learn what it takes to be safer in and around the water by taking the free online course, American Red Cross Water Safety for Parents and Caregivers, and download the Red Cross Swim app,” said William D. Ramos, PhD, member of the American Red Cross Scientific Advisory Council.
We encourage everyone to be part of the water safety conversation on social media on May 15 using these hash tags: #IWSD, #IWSD2023 or #InternationalWaterSafetyDay.
