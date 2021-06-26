SHREVEPORT, La- Water safety with children in mind was the main focus during the KTBS 3 Life Jacket Giveaway on Saturday. The giveaway was done in collaboration with multiple sponsors.
Kids enjoyed the gift, and parents were glad to keep their children's safety first.
"I think it looks perfect," said 5-year-old Khai, who came to Academy Sports and Outdoors with her mom Millissa. Millissa spoke with KTBS on why these life jackets are important.
"Very important to have because kids are rambunctious," said Millissa Harrison. "I know when I was young, I wanted to just run and jump in the pool not knowing that you needed to know how to swim. So I think it's just very encouraging for everybody to make sure that their children are safe."
For most locations, the giveaway was a drive through experience like at Barksdale Federal Credit Union and Sabine River Authority locations. 5-year-old Destiny and her father, Kevin Hatcher, were first in line at Academy. Destiny said she plans to go swimming on Saturday with her new life jacket.
"We go swimming a lot, but we're planning on going jet skiing this year," said Hatcher.
Infant, child, and youth sized life jackets were available according to weight, free of charge.
"If you're going to be around water, you're at least going to have to know how to swim," said Eric Thomas. Thomas came with his grandson Greyson, who is learning how to swim.
"And a life jack will save you, protect you if you don't know how to swim," said Thomas.
Louisiana requires kids under 16 to wear a life jacket on certain boats and while doing water sports. Click here to view specific requirements as listed by the state.
"The safety factor is the big thing," said Academy Store Manager, Doug Paga. "We want to make sure that kids are safe out there. We hear all about the bad things that happen, you know, the drownings and stuff. We're just trying to make sure that we do our part to help prevent some things."