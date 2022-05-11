SHREVEPORT, La. - The hot, steamy weather is officially here and kids of all ages are ready to cool off by finding the nearest pool, lake, or river. But before that happens, we at KTBS 3 and our proud sponsors want to make sure they stay as safe as possible by using a proper life jacket.
Sadly we've heard too many stories of young people drowning in area lakes and waterways and it's not just in the ArkLaTex.
According to safekids.org, nearly 800 kids drown every year and more than half of them are under the age of 5.
Many of those could have been prevented by making sure your little one not only has on a life jacket, but also that it properly fits.
It's also important to pick a life jacket that is not only made from good materials, but also approved by the the U.S. Coast Guard.
So, before you and the kids head out on the water this summer, or just plan on having fun in the neighborhood pool, make sure you play it safe and pick pick up your free life jacket on May 21, while supplies last. Click here to learn more about the upcoming giveaway.