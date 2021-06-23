SHREVEPORT, La. - Summer has officially arrived and KTBS 3 and our sponsors, including Academy Sports + Outdoors, are making sure kids across the ArkLaTex stay safe on the water.
RELATED ARTICLE - Life jacket giveaway event coming up
We're just 3 days away from Saturday's KTBS 3 Life Jacket Giveaway which is part of our 2021 Freedom Fest Series.
One of the spots to be this Saturday will be Academy Sports + Outdoors at 210 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport.
"It doesn't take but a split second for a fun day on the water to turn into a tragedy. I always wear one when I'm out on the water when I'm in the kayak or boat. I recommend everyone wear one because you never know what could happen," said Doug Paga, Manager at Academy Sports + Outdoors.
You'll want to get there early on Saturday. The doors will open at 9 a.m. and it's first come, first served. The life jackets will be for any child under 90 pounds and they are fully adjustable.
"With things that have gone on in the past we're just trying to make sure that everyone wears a life vest. So we're going to make sure that as many people as possible get one of these," added Paga.
KTBS 3 is also partnering with Barkdale Federal Credit Union, Red River Waterway Commission, Sabine River Authority, Morehead Pools, and Curtis Prejean and Bobbie Jo Dean.
For all the information behind the KTBS 3 Life Jacket Giveaway, just go to ktbs.com/freedomfest and have a fun and safe summer on the water.