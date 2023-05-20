 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Freedom Fest Series

Save a young life; pick up your FREE life jacket today

While supplies last at sponsor locations

SHREVEPORT, La. - Safety first this swimming season. That's the main message behind the 2023 Life Jacket Giveaway, part of the KTBS 3 Freedom Fest Series. The giveaway is set for Saturday at multiple locations, while supplies last. More than 900 life jackets will be given away.

Life jacket giveaway May 20
child wearing life jacket

Life jackets are also available at the following Sabine River Authority locations. All parks are located on Toledo Bend.

  • Oak Ridge Park, 316 Oak Ridge Road, south of Stanley
  • San Miguel Park, 381 San Miguel Road, Zwolle
  • Cypress Bend Park, 3462 Cypress Bend Drive, Many
  • Pleasure Point Park, 1190 Pleasure Point Road, Florien
Life jacket giveaway locations

In addition to Academy Sports & OutdoorsBarksdale Federal Credit UnionMoore’s Heating & Air, and the Sabine River Authority, we also want to thank Morehead Pools, the Red River Waterway Commission and the J. Bennett Johnston Water Resource Center for helping KTBS with our free life jacket giveaway.

while supplies last and sizes

All giveaways begin at 9 a.m. and the sizes range from child (30-50 pounds) to youth (50-90 pounds).

Get there early because this is a first come, first served event. There's also a limit of two jackets per vehicle and both children must be present to receive the jackets. 

child in water

It’s something that is so easy it’s often overlooked. Putting on a life jacket can seem like a small task, but it does save lives.

Life jackets reduce the risk of drowning while boating for people of all ages and swimming abilities. Life jackets should be used by children for all activities while in and around natural water. Life jackets can also be used by weaker swimmers of all ages in and around natural water and swimming pools. Do not rely on air-filled or foam toys, as these are not safety devices.

children life jackets

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is a leading cause of death for children. It's also the third leading cause of unintentional death among children and teens ages five to 19 years old.

In the United States:

  • More children ages 1–4 die from drowning than any other cause of death except birth defects.
  • For children ages 1–14, drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury death after motor vehicle crashes.

Every year in the United States there are an estimated:

  • 3,960 fatal unintentional drownings, including boating-related drowning—that is an average of 11 drowning deaths per day.
  • 8,080 nonfatal drownings—that is an average of 22 nonfatal drownings per day.

According to safekids.org, nearly 800 children drown every year and more than half of them are under the age of 5.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

News & Weather Email Updates