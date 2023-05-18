Save a young life; pick up your FREE life jacket

SHREVEPORT, La. - Safety first this swimming season. That's the main message behind the 2023 Life Jacket Giveaway, part of the KTBS 3 Freedom Fest Series. The giveaway is set for Saturday, May 20, at multiple locations, while supplies last.
- Bossier City - Life jackets will be given away at Barksdale Federal Credit Union on Airline Drive.
- Shreveport - Life jackets will be distributed at Barksdale Federal Credit Union on Mansfield Road.
- Shreveport - Life jackets will be distributed at Academy Sports and Outdoors, on E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.
- Shreveport - Life Jackets will be distributed at J. Bennett Johnston Water Resource Center. Vendors will be promoting water safety and a movie will be shown while you wait in line.
Life jackets are also available at the following Sabine River Authority, State of Louisiana locations. All parks are located on Toledo Bend.
- Oak Ridge Park, 316 Oak Ridge Road, Mansfield, LA
- San Miguel Park, 381 San Miguel Road, Zwolle, LA
- Cypress Bend Park, 3462 Cypress Bend Drive, Many, LA
- Pleasure Point Park, 1190 Pleasure Point Road, Florien, LA
In addition to Academy Sports & Outdoors, Barksdale Federal Credit Union, Moore’s Heating & Air, and the Sabine River Authority, we also want to thank Morehead Pools, the Red River Waterway Commission and the J. Bennett Johnston Water Resource Center for helping KTBS with our free life jacket giveaway.
All giveaways begin at 9 a.m. and the sizes range from child (30-50 lbs) to youth (50-90 lbs).
Get there early because this is a first come, first served event. There's also a limit of two jackets per vehicle and both children must be present to receive the jackets.
It’s something that is so easy it’s often overlooked. Putting on a life jacket can seem like a small task, but it does save lives.
Life jackets reduce the risk of drowning while boating for people of all ages and swimming abilities. Life jackets should be used by children for all activities while in and around natural water. Life jackets can also be used by weaker swimmers of all ages in and around natural water and swimming pools. Do not rely on air-filled or foam toys, as these are not safety devices.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is a leading cause of death for children. It's also the third leading cause of unintentional death among children and teens ages five to 19 years old.
In the United States:
- More children ages 1–4 die from drowning than any other cause of death except birth defects.
- For children ages 1–14, drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury death after motor vehicle crashes.
Every year in the United States there are an estimated:
- 3,960 fatal unintentional drownings, including boating-related drowning—that is an average of 11 drowning deaths per day.
- 8,080 nonfatal drownings—that is an average of 22 nonfatal drownings per day.
According to safekids.org, nearly 800 children drown every year and more than half of them are under the age of 5.