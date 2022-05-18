Save a young life this weekend; pick up your FREE life jacket

SHREVEPORT, La. - Safety first this swimming season. That's the main message behind the 2022 Life Jacket Giveaway, part of the KTBS 3 Freedom Fest Series. The giveaway is set for Saturday, May 21, at multiple locations.
Click here to learn more about the 2022 KTBS Freedom Fest Series
While supplies last, infant, child, and youth life jackets will be distributed from Barkdale Federal Credit Union locations on Airline Dr. in Bossier City and Mansfield Rd. in Shreveport. Also in Shreveport, you can pick up a free life jacket at Academy Sports + Outdoors at 210 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. Life jackets are also available at the following Sabine River Authority locations at Toledo Bend.
- Oak Ridge Park, 316 Oak Ridge Road, south of Stanley, LA
- San Miguel Park, 381 San Miguel Road, Zwolle, LA
- Cypress Bend Park, 3462 Cypress Bend Drive, Many, LA
- Pleasure Point Park, 1190 Pleasure Point Road, Florien, LA
Get there early because this is a first come, first served event. There's also a limit of two jackets per vehicle and both children must be present to receive the jackets.
It’s something that is so easy it’s often overlooked. Putting on a life jacket can seem like a small task, but it does save lives.
Life jackets reduce the risk of drowning while boating for people of all ages and swimming abilities. Life jackets should be used by children for all activities while in and around natural water. Life jackets can also be used by weaker swimmers of all ages in and around natural water and swimming pools. Do not rely on air-filled or foam toys, as these are not safety devices.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is a leading cause of death for children. It's also the third leading cause of unintentional death among children and teens ages five to 19 years old.
In the United States:
- More children ages 1–4 die from drowning than any other cause of death except birth defects.
- For children ages 1–14, drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury death after motor vehicle crashes.
Every year in the United States there are an estimated:
- 3,960 fatal unintentional drownings, including boating-related drowning—that is an average of 11 drowning deaths per day.
- 8,080 nonfatal drownings—that is an average of 22 nonfatal drownings per day.
According to safekids.org, nearly 800 children drown every year and more than half of them are under the age of 5.
In addition to Academy Sports + Outdoors, Toledo Bend SRA, and Barksdale Federal Credit Union, a big thanks also to Judah 1, Morehead Pools, and the Red River Waterway Commission for being a part of this life-saving effort.