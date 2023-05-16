No matter if you plan to spend your summer by the beach, lake or pool, here’s a quick guide to water safety for kids. Remember, KTBS 3 and our proud sponsors will be giving away life jackets on Saturday, May 20 as part of our 2023 Freedom Fest Series. Click here for details.
To help educate and raise awareness leading into International Learn to Swim Day, which is May 20, here are some top tips for water safety for kids from the USA Swimming Foundation.
1. Sign Your Children up for Swimming Lessons
During the pandemic, many kids missed out on the possibility of swimming lessons due to closures of community pools, seasonal camps and swimming centers. The good news is, it’s never too early or late to sign up your water baby. The AAP recommends all children learn to swim, with infants learning as early as age one, since it “may be the most important drowning prevention measure.” Find a local swim lesson program through the USA Swimming Foundation here.
2. Opt for Brightly-Colored Swimsuits
Bright, bold-colored swimwear can help you spot your swimmers from anywhere. A recent experiment from Alive Solutions revealed that light, bright and contrasting swimsuit colors passed the water visibility test, meaning you better see your kids no matter if you’re in a dark bottom-colored pool or lake. Alive Solutions also recommends the use of life jackets, reinforcing that visibility is always best on the surface of water.
3. Introduce Your Kids to a Swim Buddy
Whether your child is returning to camp, visiting family and friends, or going on a trip without you by their side, stress the importance of a swimming buddy. Their pal can help make sure they’re abiding by swimming rules, and in the event of an emergency, can call for help. Enforcing this buddy system is a secure way to ensure your child has a watchful eye on them at all times.
4. Learn CPR
Accidents happen and in case the unthinkable ever occurs, knowing CPR can help save a life. Look to the American Red Cross for nearby classes that’ll get you CPR certified ahead of summer.
5. Always Keep an Eye on Your Swimmers
No matter how competent your kids are with swimming, they should be monitored at all times and reminded to stay within a supervised area of the water. Be sure to connect with child-care providers that these measures are met when your child is swimming outside of your watchful eye.