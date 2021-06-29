RUSTON, La. - Temple Baptist Church in Lincoln Parish is the place to be Sunday to celebrate our freedom and to celebrate God and country. It's all part of the 2021 KTBS 3 Freedom Fest Finale on July 4.
The presentation is called LoveLincoln Freedom Fest. It will feature songs that celebrate our nation's birth, honor our servicemen and women, and recognize the true freedom that God has given through Jesus Christ.
The doors open at 7 p.m. with the presentations to begin shortly after. A massive fireworks show will close out the evening. It's all happening a the Ruston Campus which is located at 1515 South Service Road West.
This year we're live in five cities in two states across the region, with entertainment and fireworks. In Louisiana, we'll bring you celebrations in Shreveport, Blanchard, and Ruston. Plus, we're celebrating with our neighbors in Texas, coming to you live from Longview and Jefferson.
Join KTBS, and our sponsors, as we celebrate faith, hope, and patriotism. For more information and for a schedule of events, go to KTBS.com/FreedomFest.
Presented by Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Homes.
Finale Sponsors: