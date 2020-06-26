NATCHITOCHES, La. - All eyes to the sky on July 4th at 9:15 p.m. Freedom Fest Finale fireworks will launch from eight locations across the ArkLaTex, including in Natchitoches.
The show will be spectacular but the weather may not be as scattered showers could develop throughout the day and stick around into the night-time hours.
Temperatures will start out near 80 at 6 p.m. and slip into the mid 70s by the time the Freedom Fest Finale fireworks launch at 9:15 p.m.