NATCHITOCHES, La. - COVID-19 isn’t stopping the 2020 KTBS 3 Freedom Fest Finale. In addition to launching fireworks in downtown Shreveport, we're firing them off in several other locations. We have a total of eight fireworks locations, all launching at 9:15 p.m. on July 4. The best seat in the house is right in your own home, on your television screen or mobile device.
CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE KTBS 3 FREEDOM FEST SERIES!
On July 4th, the City of Natchitoches will have plenty of fun activities throughout the day to keep you and your family busy, but safe.
- Starting at 8 a.m., the Natchitoches Farmers Market will offer fresh fruits and vegetables along the downtown Riverbank.
- At 10 a.m. and lasting until 9 p.m., Cane River Paddle & Peddle Sports will offer rentals for SUP (Stand Up Paddle Boards), Kayaks, and Hydrobikes along with 23 flavors of snowballs.
- The Cane River Queen with Capt. Paul and Cruise Director Julia Coleman will offer boat cruises from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., ending with a highlight finale fireworks cruise. For reservations call 318-663-7787.
- The Riverbank will also feature three food vendors starting at 5 p.m.
- Public parking is available along Front Street and within the Historic District.
- Public restrooms will be open.
- Restaurants and stores will open to the public throughout the day.
For additional information call the Main Street Office, 318-357-3822.
Stay tuned to KTBS 3 as we lead up to the big Freedom Fest Finale on the 4th of July.