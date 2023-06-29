JEFFERSON, Tx. - The 30th annual Jefferson Salutes America Festival will kick off downtown at Otstott Park. It's benefiting area youth organizations and the historic Jefferson Carnegie Library's children's programs. All your favorite festival foods will cost a little and go towards a big cause.
Anything you buy in the park will be a dollar except for hot dogs, they're going to be two dollars.
The crew of Hebe will be hosting the event for the second year in a row. There will be face painting, sno cones, live music, a pie and cake auction, and an ice cream contest.
All of the proceeds go to community organizations like cheerleaders, the Strutters, and Boy Scouts of America. The duck race raises money for Jefferson student scholarships
The events kick off with the children's parade at 6:00 pm.
Kids decorate their bikes, their trikes, or their wagons. Some of them will wear costumes. They will be led down the path by Uncle Sam on stilts.
Ice cream makers will come together for a contest. The big event, a pie and cake auction that will benefit the Jefferson Carnegie Libraries Children's Program, will raffle off big screen tv's and coffee machines as well as fantastic home baked goods.
The event is free and open to the public and begins at 6 pm on The Fourth of July, the fireworks will begin at 9:30 pm.