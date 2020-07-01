Rick Rowe has the story of one of our Freedom Fest Finale performers and she is our very own evening anchor Linnea Allen.
Rick Rowe's Freedom Fest preview: Linnea Allen
Tags
Rick Rowe
MMJ
Racquet43@aol.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- Man takes swim in Bass Pro Shops' fish tank, police investigate
- Bridge inspection turns up unlikely find in Bossier Parish
- It's here
- 8 Shreveport police officers indicted for malfeasance
- Former Webster Parish fire chief indicted, arrested
- McCurtain County, OK almost doubles in Covid-19 positive cases in 24 hours
- Shreveport man sentenced in 5-year-old's shooting death
- Ark. woman finds largest diamond of 2020 at Crater of Diamonds State Park
- Lake Claiborne drowning victim identified
- Tensions over Confederate monument at Caddo Parish Courthouse
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.