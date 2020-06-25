RUSTON, La. - The ArkLaTex is no stranger to faith, hope and patriotism.
This year the excitement started with the KTBS 3 Life Jacket Giveaway in early June and in less than 10 days, it will wrap up with one of the most unique 4th of July celebrations the ArkLaTex has ever seen -- the Freedom Fest Finale.
The KTBS 3 News teams will be spread out at several locations across the area to bring you the best and safest experience possible.
Our live coverage of the eight fireworks locations kicked off Thursday morning as KTBS 3 First News Anchor Nate Fluharty traveled east to Ruston, Louisiana for a preview.
We found out firsthand the preparations underway at the Temple Baptist Church, located on Service Road in Ruston. The free event will include recorded entertainment that will be played inside the church.
As many as 2,000 people are expected to attend the celebration there. Wearing of face masks and practicing of social distancing is encouraged.
There should be plenty of parking, with 1,500 spots available on site, plus spots available at nearby businesses. By the way, restrooms will be available inside the facility.
Temple Baptist Church typically holds its Independence Day event on July 3, but due to the partnership with KTBS 3 this year, its been moved to July 4.
Jeremy Asher, Minister of Music at Temple Baptist Church, told KTBS 3, "we are so looking forward to this event and being able to celebrate God and our country."
Asher added, that the goal of the congregation at Temple Baptist Church is, "to work hard to provide a friendly and comfortable place for people from all walks of life to worship, grow, serve, and live."
For more information on the events at Temple Baptist Church, you can call them at (318) 255-3745, or you log onto their website at https://temple.life/
Stay tuned to KTBS 3 as we lead up to the big Freedom Fest Finale on the 4th of July.