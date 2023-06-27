BOSSIER CITY, La. - There are plenty of places to catch the big fireworks shows next Tuesday during the 2023 KTBS 3 Freedom Fest Finale. One of them is South Bossier Park just off Caplis Sligo Road.
Bossier Parish officials and all the folks who are a part of the big event got together Tuesday to discuss final plans and preparations.
"We start about 2 months in advance, we get our team together. Mainly it's the emergency response folks -- the Sheriff, EMS, 911. You know we start talking about the event to make sure we have enough personnel out here to handle the crowd, and so we started about 2 months ago" Bossier Parish Engineer Butch Ford said.
This family-friendly event is free and open to everyone.
Fireworks will be displayed on the Texas St. Bridge in red, white, and blue; in south Bossier at South Bossier Park; Northwood Hills Golf Club in Blanchard; Jefferson, TX over Big Cypress Bayou by the bridge downtown; and the Maude Cobb Convention Complex in Longview, TX.
For more information and for a schedule of events, go to KTBS.com/FreedomFest. The series is brought to you by the Bossier Parish Police Jury, the Caddo Commission, the City of Shreveport, and Morris & Dewett Injury Lawyers.