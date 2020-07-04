SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3 Freedom Fest Finale is in the books for another year and while it was socially distanced several communities came together to celebrate Independence Day.
In South Shreveport at Southern Trace, they held their Freedom on the Fairway celebration with several events like their Patriotic Parade on golf carts decorated in red, white and blue to a pie eating contest for kids with prizes handed out to each winner.
Paige Hoffpauir helped organize the event and says their residents wanted to show support to first responders while having fun at the same time on our Nation's birthday.
"We have been building community especially in this moment throughout all our neighbors. We have groups of five different sections in our neighborhood where caring people are connected on GroupMe text messages," Hoffpauir explains.
"We've all been saying how excited we are about the freedom of America and inspiring each other to just be our best today no matter where we are in the country. They might be on vacations, but they're in our heart. We love all of you!"