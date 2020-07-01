SHREVEPORT, La. - The fireworks show Saturday night for the KTBS 3 Freedom Fest Finale will have a captive audience as we celebrate our nation’s independence, but so could our weather as scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast during that time.
Right now the forecast is holding at 40% on the chance for rain by 9:15 p.m. July 4th.
It will be warm and muggy at the Stoner Boat Launch under mostly cloudy skies otherwise with temperatures in the upper 80s by the time the fireworks launch in the eight locations across the ArkLaTex.