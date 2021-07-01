BLANCHARD, La. - If you live in or around the Blanchard area, you're in for a treat this weekend. A massive fireworks display will light up the sky on the 4th of July. It's all part of the 2021 KTBS 3 Freedom Fest Finale. Come on out to Northwood Hills Golf Club and put your patriotism on display as we celebrate God and Country.
The gates open at 5 p.m. and it's free to get in. Parking will be on the driving range. There will be food vendors and bounce houses for the kids. You're encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chairs to sit on.
You'll want to make sure you get a good spot for watching the Jake Williams Band. They'll start at about 6 p.m. The fireworks will launch at 9:30 p.m.
This year we're live in five cities in two states across the region, with entertainment and fireworks. In Louisiana, we'll bring you celebrations in Shreveport, Blanchard, and Ruston. Plus, we're celebrating with our neighbors in Texas, coming to you live from Longview and Jefferson.
Join KTBS, and our sponsors, as we celebrate faith, hope, and patriotism. For more information and for a schedule of events, go to KTBS.com/FreedomFest.
Presented by Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Homes.
