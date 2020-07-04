RUSTON, La. - The city of Ruston, and more specifically the Temple Baptist Church are not strangers to going all out for the 4th of July. But this year was drastically different.
“We’ve been coming out here for years but this year we just have to stay in the car, or close to it at least,” said one man as he pulled into an open lot.
As American flags waved mapping off the sections folks were allows to safely watch, around 8 p.m. a steady line of cars began rolling into the church lot. For event organizers, It didn’t take long to get that familiar feeling of freedom.
“This is what we do and we are so happy to do it again this year. If it wasn’t for this community we wouldn’t be here and it truly is a credit to them,” said Jeremy Asher, the music minister at Temple Baptist Church.
As families waited closely by their cars, they remembered why they were there, for the faith and fellowship celebrating the birth of a nation on this Freedom Fest Finale.