LONGVIEW, Texas - They'll be celebrating God and Country on the 4th of July in Longview, just as we will be across the ArkLaTex. It's all part of the 2021 KTBS 3 Freedom Fest Finale. Come out to the Maude Cobb Convention & Activity Center at 100 Grand Blvd. The gates will open at 4 p.m.
There is no charge for parking or admission. It is free and open to the public. However, you'll want to get your spot early because by 8 p.m., the parking lot is expected to be full. Organizers are expecting 10 to 15 thousand people on site.
There will be food available for purchase, fair food like burgers, corn dogs, barbeque, funnel cakes and snowcones.
The music starts at 6:30 p.m. with headliner Mike Ryan Band taking the stage 8 p.m. He's filling in for Mark Chesnutt who bowed out due to an injury.
This year we're live in five cities in two states across the region, with entertainment and fireworks. In Louisiana, we'll bring you celebrations in Shreveport, Blanchard, and Ruston. Plus, we're celebrating with our neighbors in Texas, coming to you live from Longview and Jefferson.
Join KTBS, and our sponsors, as we celebrate faith, hope, and patriotism. For more information and for a schedule of events, go to KTBS.com/FreedomFest.
