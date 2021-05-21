SHREVEPORT, La. - KRMD, Cumulus Media, and KTBS 3 continue to team up each Friday with The Morning Break.
This week, Mason and Melinda from Melinda and Mason in the Morning, plus Nate Fluharty and Luana Munoz from First News discussed Carry The Load and the graduating class of 2021.
Carry The Load kicks off the KTBS 3 Freedom Fest Series. The group has three events next week in the ArkLaTex. The first one happens in Bossier City, May 26th at 5 p.m.. The marching route goes from Arthur Teague Recreation Area to Walker Park. The following day Carry The Load will be Texarkana, Texas. The walk starts at 11 a.m.. A pre-walk rally starts at 10:30 a.m. before the Mt. Pleasant walk on the 28th. The walk starts at 12:30. Registration is required for all three events. Click here to sign up.
The last two graduation classes haven't experienced a traditional graduation. Nate, Luana, Melinda and Mason talked about their graduation memories. KTBS 3 would love to see your grad. You can send their graduation pic to pics@ktbs.com