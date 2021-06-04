SHREVEPORT, La. - KRMD, Cumulus Media, and KTBS 3 continue the partnership each Friday with The Morning Break.
This week, Melinda and Mason from Melinda and Mason in the Morning, plus Nate Flutharty from First News talk about the KTBS 3 Flag Day Giveaway, as part of our Freedom Fest Series and a series of prayer events hosted by the City of Shreveport.
Anyone can get their free American Flags at Pioneer Comfort Systems, La-Z-Boy and Red River Range. It is a first come first serve while supplies last. You better hurry if you want one, Barksdale Federal Credit Union already ran out of flags.
Meanwhile the City of Shreveport is hosting over a dozen prayer locations for a weekend of prayer starting at 1p.m., Saturday at several intersection across the city. Then a interfaith prayer meeting at 3 p.m., Sunday at Independence Stadium.