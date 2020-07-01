SHREVEPORT, La - The KTBS 3 Freedom Fest Finale is set for this Saturday evening, and this year will be bigger than ever.
Due to COVID-19, this year’s Finale will not take place along the Shreveport riverfront. Instead, we will be featuring firework displays in eight locations across our viewing area and showing them live at 9:15 p.m. Saturday.
One of those locations is the Stoner Boat Launch. People are invited to come out to Clyde Fant Parkway and view the fireworks from the comfort of their car. Other viewing locations also include areas along the riverfront area on both Shreveport and Bossier City sides of the river.
-Location: Stoner Boat Launch
-Food will not be available at this location
-No entertainment and no restrooms
-Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.
-Social distancing is encouraged
The Freedom Fest Finale will be aired on KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21 and all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices on July 4th from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.