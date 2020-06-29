Jet Stream Forecast for Thursday Evening
Jet Stream Forecast for Thursday Evening

SHREVEPORT, La. - Last week's tropical and stormy weather pattern is forecast to become more August-like this week.  In other words, a ridge of high pressure builds in making the ArkLaTex hot and humid.

July 4th Holiday Jet Stream Forecast

The new weather pattern slides west by the July 4th holiday bringing the rain chance back.

7 PM July 4th Forecast

Precisioncast shows showers and storms in blue across the ArkLaTex by 7 PM that evening.

Forecast Rain Amounts for July 4th

Rain amounts could add up with some of the possible downpours.

Freedom Fest Forecast for South Shreveport

Thus, even though it's early in the forecast game, Mother Nature's fireworks could enhance our own.

