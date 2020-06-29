SHREVEPORT, La. - Last week's tropical and stormy weather pattern is forecast to become more August-like this week. In other words, a ridge of high pressure builds in making the ArkLaTex hot and humid.
The new weather pattern slides west by the July 4th holiday bringing the rain chance back.
Precisioncast shows showers and storms in blue across the ArkLaTex by 7 PM that evening.
Rain amounts could add up with some of the possible downpours.
Thus, even though it's early in the forecast game, Mother Nature's fireworks could enhance our own.
