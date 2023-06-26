BLANCHARD, La. - Take your pick. We're offering five locations across the ArkLaTex to visit and enjoy the 2023 KTBS 3 Freedom Fest Finale. One of the most popular is Northwood Hills Golf Club in Blanchard. There will be plenty of food, fun, and entertainment in addition to a spectacular fireworks display.
Fireworks will be displayed on the Texas St. Bridge in red, white, and blue; in south Bossier at South Bossier Park; Northwood Hills Golf Club in Blanchard; Jefferson, TX over Big Cypress Bayou by the bridge downtown; and the Maude Cobb Convention Complex in Longview, TX.
If you can't make it to one of these locations, you can stay at home and watch all the dazzling displays simultaneously on KTBS/KPXJ beginning at 9:30 p.m. The fireworks finale is sponsored by Brookshire's Grocery Co., Hebert's Town and Country, and Kilpatrick's Rose-Neath Funeral Homes.
For more information and for a schedule of events, go to KTBS.com/FreedomFest. The series is brought to you by the Bossier Parish Police Jury, the Caddo Commission, the City of Shreveport, and Morris & Dewett Injury Lawyers.