SHREVEPORT, La. - Registration will end on Friday, September 24 for the 2021 celebration of “National Night Out” against crime.
Neighborhoods throughout Caddo and Bossier Parishes are once again being invited to join forces by hosting block parties.
The City of Shreveport, Shreveport Police Department and Community Renewal will be working with community organizations to get citizens registered. We are looking forward to new collaborations and fortifying partnerships for this effort.
“National Night Out” is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for our crime prevention efforts, strengthen police-community partnerships and send a clear message that neighbors are organizing and fighting back against crime!
The 2021 Shreveport-Bossier Night Out Against Crime will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5.
Go to www.shreveportla.gov to sign up and to review judging criteria.