BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards told mourners at the funeral of former Gov. Edwin Edwards that the late governor left his mark on every part of the state during four terms. The flag-draped casket of Edwin Edwards, who died last Monday at age 93, was carried by horse-drawn carriage from the current Capitol building to the Old State Capitol Sunday for a private service. In prepared remarks released Sunday afternoon, Gov. John Bel Edwards - no relation to the former governor - praised Edwin Edwards for numerous accomplishments, and for support of the state charity hospital system.
