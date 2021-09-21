Garden Park Nursing and Rehabilitation

Jennifer Tatum Peters has been a licensed Nursing Facility Administrator in Louisiana for thirty years. She graduated from Centenary College and during her gap year transitioned her volunteer efforts to a career in long-term care. Just this week she celebrated 20 years with Central Management Company with the last 16 as Administrator at Garden Park Nursing & Rehabilitation. A long-term care and short term rehab facility located at 9111 Linwood Avenue in Shreveport, Louisiana. She is proud to work with a caring, compassionate healthcare team that is dedicated to improving quality of life.
She was selected as Administrator of the year in 2006 and 2013, and she has received multiple awards for her efforts in advocating for the elderly in Louisiana. She has extensive experience with the Baldridge National Quality Award program and the criteria for performance excellence. Garden Park was a quality award winner in 2016 and 2017. She has shared this knowledge through presentations to the Louisiana Quality Foundation and LEADER, an organization committed to helping providers, consumers, and policymakers provide more person-centered care. She has also been a guest on Louisiana Public Square, which is LPB’s monthly public affairs program. She is passionate about improving quality of life for seniors and sharing their positive stories.
Contact Information
9111 Linwood Ave.
P.O. Box 6479 Shreveport, LA 71136
Phone: 318.688.0961