Close-up of bottles of COVID-19 vaccine

SHREVEPORT, La. – The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is ramping up across the nation, including right here in the ArkLaTex. As always, KTBS 3 is On Your Side with the safety of you and your family our top priority.

With the pandemic changing rapidly, strategies in the fight against the virus continue to change as well. Getting your vaccination takes patience and sometimes a little bit of legwork.

vaccination

Getting the Vaccination

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Americans are urged to sign up for a vaccine through their primary health care provider where they would typically receive any other type of vaccination. Unless noted, you are also encouraged to use the online platforms if possible before making a phone call due to high call volumes.

The CDC is currently working diligently to put information right at the fingertips of Americans looking for vaccine information. It’s important to note that this effort is still a work-in-progress.

CLICK HERE FOR STATE-BY-STATE VACCINE INFORMATION

Once you reach the site listed above, click VACCINES – Information for you & your family on the right side of the page.

COVID-19
vaccination

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Links with Critical Information

As always, stay connected with KTBS 3/KPXJ CW 21 for important updates as the nation and world navigate the road to recovery. 

coronavirus image
