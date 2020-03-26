BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards said Thursday he's seeing a troubling sign in Northwest Louisiana.
The cases of COVID-19 in Caddo, Bossier and DeSoto parishes continue to increase.
"Just a few days ago there were only a handful of cases in Shreveport," Edwards said. It "wasn’t too long ago those were the numbers we were seeing in Orleans and Jefferson parishes."
Louisiana Public Health Department reported Thursday Caddo Parish had 115 cases and one death; Bossier 33 cases; Webster eight cases, one death; Claiborne two; DeSoto 11 cases, one death; Bienville one case, one death; Lincoln three cases and Natchitoches two cases.
"Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport is expanding by 120 ICU beds" Edwards said.
Statewide, 2,305 COVID-19 cases and 83 deaths were reported Thursday.
"The numbers that we have today are once again very staggering," Edwards said.
The state is also identifying capacity at tier 2 hospitals and VA hospitals, he said.
"This virus knows no limits when it comes to age, race," the governor said." It really doesn’t discriminate."
