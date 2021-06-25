You have permission to edit this article.
Gov. Edwards vetoes premitless constitutional carry

Concealed Carry

BATON ROUGE, La. - A bill that would allow Louisiana residents 21 and older to carry concealed firearms without a permit was vetoed Thursday night by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

The measure would have done away with the mandatory background check and firearms safety training course currently required to carry a concealed firearm.

Edwards says that while he is a strong supporter of the Second Amendment, he could not support the carrying of concealed firearms without proper training.

"I simply cannot support carrying a concealed carry firearm without proper education and safety training – and I believe the majority of Louisianans agree with me," Edwards said in a statement.

He went on to say that the bill was opposed across the state by numerous law enforcement leaders.

The measure sailed thought the regular legislative session, passing with a veto-proof majority. The Senate approved it 27-9 followed by the House 73-28.

An override session is automatically teed up in Louisiana once the governor vetoes legislation.

