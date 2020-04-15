BATON ROUGE, La. - Governor John Bel Edwards and acting State Superintendent of Education Beth Scioneaux formally announced the closure of schools through the remainder of the year.
Even though campuses are closed, Governor Edwards said he fully expects learning and nutrition programs to continue.
A concern for the Governor is how students are getting the material. If a student lives in a low income household, they might not have access to a tablet or computer. If a child lives in a rural area, they might not have access to the internet.
Scioneaux said, they are working closely with each individual school district to assess where they are.
Governor Edwards added, they didn't take the decision lightly to close facilities for the rest of the school year.
"I happen to think students learn best while sitting in a classroom. Teachers can look at them and determine if they're really paying attention/engaged and ask questions. You can do that to some extent online, but it’s not the same as a classroom. I'm worried about with what's happening across the board and trying to make the best of what is not an ideal situation. That is hard to do in certain communities.”
"We do know there are different varieties of distant learning, some high tech and some low tech. We support the school systems in using a combination if that works well for their students. We are helping them evaluate their needs with regards to technology and we will be offering information on how to access that technology over next six weeks,” said Scioneaux.
Scioneaux said it would be premature to say if this affects the start of the next school year.
That's why school systems have already begun preparing for worst case scenario.
Including Caddo Parish Schools.
For now, the district has secured the dates of July 27th -August 1st at the Shreveport Convention Center for graduating seniors, in the event school systems are allowed to move forward with graduation ceremonies.
Currently, it is the intent of Caddo Schools to begin the 2020-2021 school year as planned on August 10th, with all teachers returning to work on August 6th.
"Our priority throughout this pandemic has been to provide the highest quality academic resources to our students along with access to nutritious meals,” said Superintendent Lamar Goree. “We also know the social and emotional needs of our students do not stop because our buildings are closed. For our students and families, we have created a website where you can learn about community programs and services designed to meet your specific needs."
The state department of education said it will be issuing more guidance to school systems Thursday.
