Hank Gilbert

Hank Gilbert is a Democrat running for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas' 1st Congressional District. Gilbert has lived in Congressional District 1 most of his life. A longtime rancher and small business owner, Gilbert spent many years teaching high school agriculture before leaving education to run his own business and focus on his own agriculture interests. The economy, infrastructure and American jobs are just a few of the issues Gilbert has listed as priorities.

