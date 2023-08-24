Here is the live ABC News extended coverage of former President Trump's surrender to authorities at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta today in the investigation into the attempts to overturn the 2020 Presidential election in Georgia.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local breaking news delivered as it happens.
News headlines delivered at 7:00 am Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at Noon Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at 4:00 pm Monday - Friday.
Weather forecast delivered at 9:00 am daily.
Keep up with all of our contests.