Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in Louisiana... Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake affecting Webster and Bossier Parishes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake. * Until further notice. * At 9:00 AM CST Friday the pool stage was 175.6 feet. * Flood pool stage is 172 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum pool stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CST Friday was 175.6 feet. * Forecast...The lake is expected to rise to 183.0 feet Friday morning, January 15th. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...Expect bankfull conditions to develop and continue on Bayou Bodcau below the lake and on Red Chute Bayou through the end of January. Also expect minor flooding of picnic areas at lake itself. &&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in Louisiana...Arkansas... Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill affecting Webster Parish and Columbia County. Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn affecting Webster, Bossier and Bienville Parishes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn. * Until further notice. * At 9:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 15.1 feet. * Flood stage is 14 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum bayou stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CST Friday was 15.1 feet. * Forecast...The Bayou Dorcheat is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 15.5 feet through early Saturday morning. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding with the boat ramp suffering overflow. &&
Watch Live
alert
WATCH LIVE - President-elect Joe Biden Announces Final Cabinet Nominees
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- Shreveport shooting leaves 2 dead, 3 injured
- Woman accused of being holiday porch pirate arrested
- Man dead, woman arrested in latest Shreveport shooting
- City councilman in Louisiana arrested for election fraud
- Woman killed in I-20 crash named
- Louisiana State Police issue statewide advisory regarding missing child
- Sunday's potential wintry mix forecast update
- One woman shot amid domestic dispute in Shreveport
- Social media leads to sisters meeting for the first time in Shreveport
- Celebratory gunfire heard in viral video as Shreveport rings in New Year
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.