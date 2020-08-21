MARSHALL, Texas - Thursday, August 20, 2020 the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team along with a member of the Marshall Police Dept.
SWAT team served a search warrant signed by Judge Morin at 109 Holcomb St. in Marshall Texas. The search warrant was issued as result of an investigation by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office narcotic Investigators.
The search warrant was served without incident and the search of the residence resulted in the seizure of Methamphetamine, cocaine, prescription pills and approximately 300.00 in cash.
Two arrest were made at the location, Uranthas Demon Shiner, 39, of Marshall and Staci Renee White, 35, of Marshall. Both subjects were charged with possession of a controlled substance 4<200 g, possession of controlled substance PG1 <1g and possession of dangerous drugs.
This is an ongoing investigation and further information may be released as it becomes available.