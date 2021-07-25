SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police officers responded to a hit and run at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Gregg Street.
A pregnant woman was sent to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life threatening injuries. She was hurt when a silver Honda side swiped her Nissan as she was putting her two children inside the car.
The driver then kept going around the corner to the 3800 block of Victory Drive. An eyewitness followed the driver and called police.
Officers arrested the driver and said alcohol was a factor in the crash.