SHREVEPORT, La. - The Holmes family, which has been in the car business in Shreveport-Bossier City for four generations, is selling its Honda and European Motors dealerships, KTBS News has learned.
Holmes is finalizing an agreement to sell its Honda dealerships in Shreveport and Bossier City to Baytown, which operates dealerships in the Houston area, said an individual who spoke on condition he not be identified because the sale has not been finalized.
The European Motors dealership in Shreveport -- which sells and services Mercedes, Volvo, Jaguar and Land Rover brand -- is expected to be sold to the group that owns the Rountree dealerships in Shreveport, the individual said.
The sales are expected to be finalized this summer.
The Holmes family began selling cars in Shreveport in 1937. Before selling Hondas, Holmes was the Pontiac dealership here.