SHREVEPORT, La. - Dozens of volunteers from The Home Depot Foundation teamed up with Woody's Home for Veterans to revamp their transitional living facility in Shreveport on Thursday.
Since it opened in 2003, Woody’s Home for Veterans has served more than 20 veterans experiencing homelessness.
The nonprofit was founded to provide stable transitional or long-term housing for veterans.
Residents live on site for anywhere from several months to years and are offered opportunities to interact with fellow servicemen while receiving supportive care.