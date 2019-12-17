HOMER, La. — Three suspects are now in police custody in connection to an alleged drug-related setup that police say led to the murder of a young man.
The shooting incident occurred just before midnight on Monday at the intersection of Adams and Memphis Streets in Homer, a block away from where the body of the victim was found on Norton Street inside of his vehicle early Tuesday morning, Homer Police Chief Van McDaniel said.
“It appears to be a drug-related setup by one of the three suspects. The three suspects are in custody and are being questioned by Homer police and State police investigators,” McDaniel added.
Details remain limited at this time, but after more than 12 hours of collecting evidence and information, investigators remain on the scenes of the crime raking through the aftermath.
Police have not officially released the identity of the man.
“Peace and order in the community have been restored. The safety of the citizens is of the utmost importance,” McDaniel.
Louisiana State Police and the state fire marshal's office are assisting Homer police in the investigation.
More details are expected to be released as the investigation unfolds.
This is the second homicide in a week in Claiborne Parish. The body of 44-year-old Jason Staples of Homer was found on state Highway 146 early on the morning of Dec. 10.
The initial call to authorities was that Staples was the victim of a hit-and-run. However, first-responders discovered Staples suffered from a gunshot wound to the head.
Staples, who worked at a Homer hardware store, is a native of Ruston.
State police investigators are heading up the investigation and have questioned a number of people in relation to Staples' shooting death. No arrest has been made.
