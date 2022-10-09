DE KALB, Texas -- Max Shumake had a plan: step away from college for a semester, and rack up lots of overtime pay at Lone Star Army Ammunition Plant.
But Uncle Sam noticed, and ordered Max to fire some of that ammo at the enemy in Vietnam.
He wound up earning three Bronze Stars from his two years in Vietnam, beginning in 1969. One of those medals came with a 'V' for valor.
“I was walking point. And we walked up to an area that the platoon was gonna set up an ambush." Max began to recall. "And a North Vietnamese Army platoon came running down the mountain right toward me.
"We shot them up pretty good. And I got that (medal) supposedly for saving the platoon from getting ambushed while they're were setting up ambush," Max continued.
"They thought I was shot several different times because I hit the ground so fast and so hard. They was calling in a dustoff (medical evac helicoper) for me. But I did have holes through my shirts and between my legs in my pants from bullets," Max.
Of another close call, Max says, "The only time I ever got hit, I got grazed right across the bottom of the chin."
Reflecting on those battles, Max says, "Time seems to slow way down. In fact, you can see bullets coming. You can actually see a bullet start out, out there, and come right by you. It looks like it's gonna hit you."
Max described another incident etched in his memory.
“There was a guy that was cutting down on me. And my platoon sergeant shot the guy and killed him that was carrying that gun.
And he was aiming at me, and he never shot. We couldn't figure out why. When we picked his body up, the bullet had been struck but didn't go off. So that's how close you can come to getting killed. Just wasn’t my turn,” he said.
Max moved up quickly to become squad leader, and a sergeant, thanks to some country know-how -- his ability to navigate through a jungle. And something else.
“I personally didn't show much fear. But I was scared. I was afraid just the same. 'Course how can you expect your people to follow you and do what you want them to do if you show a lot of fear yourself?” Max says.
"There's a difference in being scared and being terrified where you can't react. You've got to learn to calm your nerves down and go ahead and do what you have to do,” he continued.
“It feels pretty good to know that you were able to do something and protect the rest of your men where no one get killed,” Max says.
“And I'm sure glad to still be here.”
Max wound up retiring from the Army has a major, after 22 years of service. Some was in the reserves, when he was activated several times.
"If my country was going to draft me during a war to get shot at, I was going to stay in and get a retirement from them," Max said with a wry smile.
Max also helped our nation as a civilian, working at Red River Army Depot.