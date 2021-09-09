Jaya McSharma, MD
Contact Information
2311 Line Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71104
318-828-2520
About Dr. McSharma
Dr. McSharma is a board-certified family physician who has practiced inpatient hospital medicine for over a decade. She attended LSU Medicine in Shreveport for medical school and completed her residency at LSU Family Medicine. She currently serves as the medical director for the Philadelphia Center in Shreveport as well as the HOPE Recovery Clinic, which treats patients recovering from opioid use disorder. She is originally from Alexandria, Louisiana, and lives in Shreveport with her husband, Jacob, her son, Ari, and the three best cats in the world – Rose, Neo, and Wally.