SHREVEPORT, La -Shreveport's annual college football post season bowl game now has a new sponsor. Ruston-based company, Radiance Technologies was announced as the new sponsor during a video conference Tuesday morning. The agreement spans five years.
In January, the bowl announced new conference ties. Army and Bringham Young University are set to alternate apperances from 2020 to 2025 with PAC-12, Conference USA and the American Athletic Conference.
Stay with KTBS 3 for more updates on this developing story.