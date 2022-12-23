SHREVEPORT, La. - The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and Houston Cougars will square off in this year's Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl on Friday, Dec. 23. Kickoff for the historic bowl game is set for 2 p.m. at Independence Stadium.
The party will start early on Friday and go all day leading up to the game with Coca-Cola Fan Fest. Fan Fest starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 1:30 p.m. The fun will be on the turf outside the northeast gate of Independence Stadium in the Silver Lot. There will be fun for all ages.
DJ Jay Whatley will be providing the entertainment; there will be corn hole boards available for everyone to play; and there will be food and drink from local favorites and the State Fair of Louisiana. The bowl has also partnered to bring the ESPN Events Tailgate Tour to Coca-Cola Fan Fest. The ESPN Events Tailgate Tour will have tents providing free food, prizes and fun.
Remember, it will be cold. Temperatures are expected to be below freezing for the next couple of days, so bundle up!